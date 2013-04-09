April 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Alberta and federal officials are pointing fingers at each
other over the deportation of an Australian woman who drowned
her two children.
On Monday, provincial Justice Minister Jonathan Denis
disputed remarks from federal Public Safety Minister Vic Toews
that Alberta dropped the ball when it came to keeping Allyson
McConnell in Canada pending appeals of her conviction and
sentence for killing her children in 2010. ()
* A C$525,000 ($514,600) "bribe" for a Russian police
officer allegedly came from an open safe full of cash in the
Moscow offices of Toronto billionaire Alex Shnaider's company in
July 2006, a former Russian oil executive told court on Monday.
()
Reports in the business section:
* Shaw Communications Inc said on Monday it has
signed a deal to buy Enmax Envision Inc from Enmax Corp
for C$225 million.
Envision runs one of Calgary's largest fibre-optic networks
and specializes in providing large amounts of bandwidth to
businesses that require a connection or connect multiple
locations over private networks. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario politicians of all stripes said on Monday they
were open to imposing new election spending limits following a
huge increase in advertising by so-called third parties during
the campaign for the Oct. 6, 2011 vote. ()
* Three Ottawa-area teenage girls befriended other teens on
the Internet and then forced them to work as "escorts," a court
was told on Monday.
The three accused teens recruited or attempted to recruit
teenage girls from Ottawa through Facebook or other social
media, Crown prosecutor Julien Lalonde told youth court on the
opening day of what is expected to be a month-long trial. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Porter Airlines is reportedly close to announcing an order
for 12 C-Series aircraft, according to a report from Wall Street
Journal reporter Jon Ostrower citing two unnamed sources. ()
* The maker of the birth-control pill Alysena 28 has issued
an urgent recall after it was discovered that one lot of the
contraceptive may have been incorrectly packaged with only two
weeks of drug-containing tablets instead of three.
In a recall notice distributed by Health Canada, Apotex Inc
said the product's 28-day blister packs should include 21 active
birth-control pills plus seven placebo tablets that contain no
drug. ()