April 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* In a paper released Thursday, Diana Carney, top researcher at a progressive think tank in Ottawa, said climate change has become the "third rail" of Canadian politics, with the government using it so aggressively as a "wedge issue" that reasonable debate has been lost. And she placed the blame squarely at the feet of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Telus Corp of Vancouver has entered talks to buy privately held Mobilicity in a deal that sources say could value the target at between C$350 million ($346.14 million) and C$400 million.

Meanwhile, Public Mobile - the smallest of the three independent wireless companies that launched operations in 2009 and 2010 - has hired investment bankers to find a purchaser. ()

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford received a "high-level" briefing on Porter Airlines' controversial plans to transform the city's downtown airport into a national hub two months before the official announcement.

The meetings were not included in the city's lobbyist registry. In an e-mail to The Globe and Mail on Thursday, a Porter Airlines spokesman blamed the omission on an "administrative oversight," and said the registry has since been updated. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Dr. Suresh Katakkar, the northern British Columbia (B.C.) doctor who earned a community's praise for employing unapproved medical treatments in a last-ditch effort to save a 34-year-old woman, has been accused of repeatedly causing "preventable  harm" and even unnecessary death because of his unconventional methods.

Of 540 cancer cases the veteran oncologist treated during a short stint in Prince George, eight resulted in "severe, preventable patient harm" and four involved "potentially preventable treatment related death," according to a report by the B.C. Cancer Agency released Thursday. ()

* A Canadian man serving a 31-year sentence for a murder in the U.S. has sued his victim's widow after she effectively blocked the inmate's bid to be transferred from a Washington State jail to a prison in Canada. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest bank, agreed to buy Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management from Invesco Ltd for C$210 million to expand its wealth-management business in the U.S. ()

* Richard Moore, a former managing director at CIBC World Markets and UBS Securities, is facing allegations he "was abusive of the capital markets" and "misused confidential informationfor his personal profit" when he purchased shares in a company after inadvertently learning about a proposed takeover through an email.

Two transactions targeted by the Ontario Securities Commission involve Moore's dealings with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Birch Hill Equity Partners, and are alleged to have taken place in 2010 and 2012. ()