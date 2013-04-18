April 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario will add more than 200,000 physiotherapy spots,
primarily for senior citizens, as part of the government's
strategy to care for the province's aging population.
The move, to be announced Thursday, is designed to ensure
all long-term care home residents who need one-on-one attention
from a physiotherapist will receive it. ()
* Canada will ultimately move to adopt a carbon tax despite
the outright rejection of such a policy by the Harper
government, former Quebec premier Jean Charest said. In a
discussion on carbon pricing, Charest joined former Syncrude
Canada chief executive Eric Newell in endorsing a clear and
simple tax on carbon emissions. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Ottawa should take another stab at rewriting its foreign
investment rules because what it has done so far has created the
mistaken impression that Canada doesn't welcome offshore money,
a new study concludes.
The confluence of the federal government's rejection of two
major takeovers and the introduction of a new test for oil sands
investment has magnified the uncertainty among potential
investors, according to a report released Thursday by the
Institute for Research on Public Policy. ()
* La Presse is making a C$40 million ($38.90 million) bet on
the future of news, hoping that readers and advertisers will
embrace a new tablet edition that could one day replace its
printed newspaper.
The Montreal-based daily unveils its new digital edition on
Thursday, the result of two and a half years of research and
development that has seen the 129-year-old newspaper add more
than 100 journalists to its newsroom at a time when others
across North America are shedding staff. ()
NATIONAL POST
* In an apparent attempt to show the hypocrisy of the
opposition, the Conservatives have released a string of letters
from New Democrats and Liberals seeking approval for temporary
foreign worker permits on behalf of companies in their ridings.
()
* Bruno Saccomani, who heads Prime Minister Stephen Harper's
personal security detail will be appointed Canada's ambassador
to Jordan. The appointment of Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Superintendent Saccomani will likely raise eyebrows in the
diplomatic community and prompt questions from opposition
parties about why the job isn't going to a career diplomat. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Porter Airlines' surprise move to start flying jets off
Toronto Island has left several industry observers speculating
if its primary motivation is actually to solicit a takeover bid
from one of its larger rivals, Air Canada, or more
likely, WestJet Airlines Ltd. ()
* In a move to expand its reach with business customers,
Rogers Communications Inc said it has purchased a data
center subsidiary from Primus Telecommunications Group Inc
for C$200 million. ()