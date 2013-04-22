UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa is set to announce that the province's deficit for 2012-13 was less than C$10 billion ($9.75 billion) - a dramatic reduction from the C$14.8 billion projected in last year's budget. ()
* Two people have been shot during the robbery at a Trust bank near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue in Toronto, police say. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Bank of Canada Chief Mark Carney said he is unlikely to raise interest rates until economic growth surpasses 2 per cent and inflation quickens, adding that personal debt levels and the housing market will also influence the timing of his next move. ()
* Canada's lumber producers say that a shortage of rail cars is causing them to lose sales and market share, just as American demand for their products returns after a long, severe slump. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Conservative government is believed to be facing a request by the United States to join an anti-ballistic missile shield in response to increased tension with North Korea and Iran. ()
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.