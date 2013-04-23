April 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A tip from a Toronto imam sparked an investigation that culminated in the arrests of two men who allegedly plotted to derail a Via passenger train, what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday called the first ever Canadian bust of an alleged al-Qaeda terrorist plot. ()

* A professional engineer faces charges under health and safety laws in connection with last summer's deadly mall collapse in a northern Ontario town, the province's Ministry of Labor announced Monday. ()

* The amount that the federal government will have to pay to First Nations, Inuit and Métis people who were abused at church run residential schools is expected to swell to over C$4 billion ($3.90 billion). ()

Reports in the business section:

* Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless carrier, reported first-quarter results late Monday that showed more of its customers are upgrading to smartphones, which is generating higher data revenues as users access Internet-based services. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Air Canada is moving toward a cheaper form of financing, new to Canadian airlines, in order to purchase long-haul Boeing 777 jets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

To explore this and other debt options, however, the airline had to make the unusual move Monday of publicly releasing a preview of its quarterly earnings, as required by securities laws. ()

* After Toronto councillors ordered up a policy blocking city money from the Toronto Pride Parade if it includes the group "Queers Against Israeli Apartheid," city staff have reiterated their claim that City Hall's hands are tied on the issue. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Alberta Securities Commission is accusing the former CEO of Daylight Energy Ltd of insider trading, along his ex-wife and her boyfriend. The watchdog alleges Anthony Lambert bought shares in Daylight in August and September 2011 shortly before his company was acquired by Chinese firm Sinopec. ()

* Canadian National Railway Co reported a drop in first quarter earnings Monday after a harsh winter hampered its operations in Western Canada. ()