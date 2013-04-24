April 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Commons Speaker Andrew Scheer, in his first major decision since being elected to the post nearly two years ago, told Members of Parliament on Tuesday they need not feel constrained by caucus lists that dictate who can deliver 60-second statements or, for that matter, who can ask questions in Question Period. ()

* Canadian diplomats will trade their cables and briefing notes for signs and pickets as they step up pressure tactics in their contract dispute with the Harper government - a tactic that might soon be expanded to embassies around the world. ()

* Three new victims have come forward with sex abuse allegations against one of Canada's most notorious child abusers, the latest in a series of new charges against the man at the center of the Maple Leaf Gardens sex abuse scandal. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Tiff Macklem has confirmed for the first time in public that he wants to be the next governor of the Bank of Canada, solidifying his status as the front-runner in a competition that is entering its final days. ()

* Calgary-based TransCanada Corp issued a sharp rebuttal to the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, a day after the agency said the U.S. State Department's environmental review of the long delayed pipeline was seriously deficient and urged considerable new analysis before any permit decision is taken. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A sixteen-year-old boy who lost most of his hand as an infant has become the first person in the United Kingdom to get an advanced new model of robotic hand. Patrick Kane's new "i-limb" is so advanced that the teen can program and control it with his iPhone. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Frontier Networks, a Toronto-based private company which hinted last week that it would make an offer for Radiant Communications, lobbed an offer to acquire all the outstanding shares at C$1 ($0.97) a share, or C$0.15 a share above the already agreed-upon offer from the insiders, funds managed by Maxam and Pender. ()

* Scotiabank is expanding its wealth management business in Peru with the acquisition Tuesday of a half interest in AFP Horizonte, the South American country's third-largest pension fund manager, in a deal valued at $260 million. ()