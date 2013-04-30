April 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The union at the center of Alberta's illegal wildcat
strike has been found in contempt of court and will face
escalating fines if workers aren't back on the job quickly, a
judge has ruled. The urgent hearing was called to consider
whether the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees had followed a
weekend order to end the strike, which began Friday with jail
guards and expanded on Monday to include court sheriffs, clerks
and social workers. ()
* Americans are being misled with an "overstimulated
environmental argument" on the Keystone XL pipeline, according
to former prime minister John Turner, who plans to visit
Washington to lend his voice to ongoing Canadian lobby efforts
in support of the controversial proposal. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Retailers controlled by Canada's Weston family are moving
to compensate victims of a deadly building collapse in
Bangladesh as reactions to the tragedy goad companies to take
greater responsibility for far-flung global supply chains. ()
* Suncor Energy Inc on Monday announced a 54 percent
dividend hike, a C$2 billion ($1.97 billion) share buyback and
better first-quarter operating earnings that were boosted by
strong oilsands production and refining margins. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto's board of health is calling on Queen's Park to
require chain restaurants to post calories and sodium content on
their menus, and has signaled it intends to pursue such a rule
within its city limits if the province does not. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Montreal engineering firm Dessau has been black-listed in
its home market, as part of a new edict by the City of Montreal
that bans for five years any company that has admitted to taking
part in collusion from bidding on public contracts.
Montreal-based SNC Lavalin Group Inc and Genivar Inc
are expected to get similar ban notices in coming days,
along with a handful of other firms. ()
* Independent investment dealer Fraser Mackenzie Ltd is
closing its doors after nine years in business, a move some
industry players predict will presage the demise or
consolidation of many small firms. ()