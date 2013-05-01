May 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A deal has been reached to end Alberta's wildcat strike.
Union members will report to work at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning
after their executive team agreed to a deal on Tuesday night
with the province to end an illegal strike that began four days
earlier. ()
* Thousands of workers paraded through central Dhaka on May
Day to demand safety at work and the death penalty for the owner
of a garment factory building that collapsed last week in the
country's worst industrial disaster, killing at least 395 people
and injuring 2,500. ()
* A Jewish advocacy group has called on the University of
British Columbia to prevent Leila Khaled, known for her role in
hijacking's in 1969 and 1970, from speaking at a conference
devoted to Palestinian issues, saying the controversial figure's
past should preclude her from having any public platform in
Canada. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Twitter's hiring of Kirstine Stewart, one of the most
senior executives at the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, to lead the
social media site's first regional office in Canada is a signal
of the company's growing ambitions to be connected to
television. ()
* The Retail Council of Canada will develop an updated set
of "responsible trade" guidelines in the aftermath of the
tragedy in Bangladesh that left almost 390 people dead - mostly
in garment factories housed in a building that collapsed last
week. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Nelson Mandela's daughter attacked Jacob Zuma, South
Africa's president, Tuesday for inviting television cameras to
record a visit to her father which showed him looking frail and
bewildered by the politicians jostling around him. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp, Canada's largest
chain of big city English language daily newspapers, is
eliminating the role of local publishers at its papers as part
of a move to centralize more of the company's business
operations. ()
* Hudson's Bay Co will open stores-within-a-store for Tommy
Hilfiger as the department store chain increases its
assortment of the U.S. sportswear brand across Canada, the
companies announced Tuesday. ()