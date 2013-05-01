May 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A deal has been reached to end Alberta's wildcat strike. Union members will report to work at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning after their executive team agreed to a deal on Tuesday night with the province to end an illegal strike that began four days earlier. ()

* Thousands of workers paraded through central Dhaka on May Day to demand safety at work and the death penalty for the owner of a garment factory building that collapsed last week in the country's worst industrial disaster, killing at least 395 people and injuring 2,500. ()

* A Jewish advocacy group has called on the University of British Columbia to prevent Leila Khaled, known for her role in hijacking's in 1969 and 1970, from speaking at a conference devoted to Palestinian issues, saying the controversial figure's past should preclude her from having any public platform in Canada. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Twitter's hiring of Kirstine Stewart, one of the most senior executives at the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, to lead the social media site's first regional office in Canada is a signal of the company's growing ambitions to be connected to television. ()

* The Retail Council of Canada will develop an updated set of "responsible trade" guidelines in the aftermath of the tragedy in Bangladesh that left almost 390 people dead - mostly in garment factories housed in a building that collapsed last week. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Nelson Mandela's daughter attacked Jacob Zuma, South Africa's president, Tuesday for inviting television cameras to record a visit to her father which showed him looking frail and bewildered by the politicians jostling around him. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp, Canada's largest chain of big city English language daily newspapers, is eliminating the role of local publishers at its papers as part of a move to centralize more of the company's business operations. ()

* Hudson's Bay Co will open stores-within-a-store for Tommy Hilfiger as the department store chain increases its assortment of the U.S. sportswear brand across Canada, the companies announced Tuesday. ()