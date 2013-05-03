May 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has tabled a budget aimed at giving her time to improve the sagging fortunes of her party and the province's sputtering economy. The C$127.6 billion ($126.54 billion) plan walks a fine line between gradually bringing down Ontario's deficit while implementing the Liberal Leader's "fair society" package of social legislation. ()

* A former citizenship judge and Toronto police auxiliary volunteer, Philip Gaynor, has been arrested on allegations that he supplied copies of the citizenship exam to two immigration consultants in the greater Toronto area. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Loblaw Cos executive chairman Galen Weston says the purveyor of Joe Fresh is embarking on a new program to improve worker safety in Bangladesh, but his competitors in the retail industry have so far shown a "deafening silence" in the wake of last week's deadly building collapse. ()

* Nigeria's trade minister says he hopes a new investment protection treaty with Canada will help double trade between the two countries by 2015 -- but particularly outside the African nation's dominant oil industry. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The final sections of a 125 meter spire were hoisted to the top of One World Trade Center on Thursday, signaling a close to the saga between the New York development team and a Quebec steel manufacturer that once threatened to bring the whole operation to a halt. ()

* The Ontario NDP on Thursday blasted the Liberal government's 2013 budget proposal to introduce high-occupancy toll lanes on some Greater Toronto highways, saying it would effectively create "Lexus lanes" on provincial roads. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* In its budget Thursday, Ontario's minority Liberal government proposed new powers for the Ontario Securities Commission with the intention of solidifying its role as Canada's de-facto national securities regulator. ()