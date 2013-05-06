May 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* After comments that left some with the impression that
Canada was open to discussing a military campaign against the
Syrian regime, Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird clarified the
government's position. "Canada is not contemplating a military
mission in Syria," Baird's press secretary, Rick Roth, said a
few hours after CTV's Question Period aired an interview with
the minister. ()
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford says Ontario New Democrats should
reject the budget tabled by the minority Liberals because
taxpayers have grown tired of scandal and want a provincial
election. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian retailers who have delayed launching a robust
e-commerce website are running out of time and face "their last
wake-up call," suggests a new report on the state of online
shopping in Canada. ()
* Less than a year after the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission rejected BCE Inc's C$3
billion ($2.98 billion) for Astral Media Inc, both
companies' executives will find themselves once again sitting
across from the CRTC chairman arguing the deal is in the best
interests of not only the companies but also Canadian consumers.
()
NATIONAL POST
* Some helicopters from U.S. President Barack Obama's
cast-off fleet may yet find their way into the service of the
Royal Canadian Air Force. Defence Minister Peter MacKay recently
ordered National Defence to take another look at whether some of
the nine VH-71 aircraft - purchased for spare parts to keep
Canada's search-and-rescue choppers flying - can be made fully
operational. ()