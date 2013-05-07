May 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Ontario government will draw up new rules to make sure local residents have a say in where future power plants and other energy infrastructure is built, in a bid to avoid a repeat of the costly cancellation of two gas plants before the 2011 election. ()

* A New Brunswick farmer who languished for more than a year in a Beirut jail cell on allegations he shipped rotten potatoes to Algeria is suing the Canadian government, arguing it didn't protect his Charter rights. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The Quebec government is boosting its take from a mining sector already beset by a global downturn, introducing minimum royalty payments and other tax increases aimed at generating up to C$200 million ($198.25 million) a year. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Harper government has a plan to "dismantle vital public services and drive down wages of all Canadians," according to Paul Moist, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). Moist's inflated rhetoric appeared in the National Post after the government introduced plans to give Cabinet powers to oversee collective bargaining between Crown corporations and their employees. ()

* On the eve of what could be a critical debate on transit funding in Toronto, Mayor Rob Ford continued to lob political threats at those who dare to debate taxes and tolls.

"If 30 councillors want to put their name to implement taxes on the back of hardworking taxpayers in the city, I'll hold them accountable in the next election. I'll guarantee that," Ford said on Monday. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Loblaw Cos Ltd, country's biggest grocer, debuted on Monday its new PC Plus loyalty card in Ontario and plans to roll it out nationally by the end of the year to its Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs, Provigo, Atlantic Superstore divisions. ()