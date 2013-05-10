May 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Conservative backbenchers are pushing to reopen the abortion debate, despite public assurances by Prime Minister Stephen Harper that the issue is settled.

* Nova Scotia's economic and rural development minister Percy Paris resigned from cabinet late Thursday night after he says he lost his composure during an incident at the provincial legislature involving an Opposition member.

Reports in the business section:

* Mark Jaccard, one of Canada's top environmental economists, has a stark warning for the country's oil sands producers: find ways to dramatically cut carbon emissions or risk becoming the buggy-whip producers of the 21st century.

NATIONAL POST

* Juan Ramon Fernandez, described by police in Canada as "a perfect gangster", died the perfect Hollywood gangster death - ambushed by mob rivals, dying in a hail of bullets and his body burned in a field in the picturesque countryside outside Palermo, the historic capital city of Sicily.

* The steel trusses of a new multimillion dollar sawmill formed the backdrop for Liberal Leader Christy Clark as she touted her government's forests strategy during a campaign whistlestop Thursday in Burns Lake, where little more than a year ago an explosion and fire at the previous mill devastated the community.

FINANCIAL POST

* Mobilicity is officially on the block and Telus Corp's chief executive Darren Entwistle would consider buying what he calls a "nice to have" asset, depending on feedback from the government.