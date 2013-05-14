May 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* More than seven years after the Queen of the North ferry
crashed into a rocky island and sank, costing two passengers
their lives, Karl Lilgert, the officer in charge of navigating
the ship has been found guilty by the British Columbia Supreme
Court of two counts of criminal negligence. ()
* A growing number of Arctic aboriginals have called for a
moratorium on energy development in the North in a statement
that seeks an end to offshore drilling and a pause in northern
energy projects unless local aboriginals consent. ()
* Astronaut Chris Hadfield returned to the earth on Monday
night after a five-month mission at the International Space
Station that saw him become the first Canadian to command the
orbiting laboratory. ()
Reports in the business section:
* When it launched its Chatr discount cellphone service in
2010, Rogers Communications Inc violated Canada's
false-advertising rules by pledging "fewer dropped calls" than
its upstart wireless rivals, a lawyer for the federal
Competition Bureau argued in a Toronto trial on Monday. ()
* Canadian finance minister Jim Flaherty is concerned about
the sale of 30-year uninsured mortgages because the risks from
some of these loans are ultimately being transferred from banks
to taxpayers, and that's part of the reason why the banking
regulator is now weighing changes, sources say. ()
* Alberta's energy sector is getting a regulatory overhaul
as the province aims to burnish its environmental reputation and
show it has a firm hand on the torrid pace of oil and gas
development.
The revamp comes at a crucial time when the energy-rich
province faces criticism for its environmental regulations,
penalties, and enforcement rules and track record. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian Liberal candidate Yvonne Jones won the federal
by-election in Labrador on Monday, capturing a seat that became
vacant when former Conservative MP Peter Penashue quit due to
campaign overspending and illegal contributions during the 2011
election. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* One major factor behind Canadian banks being the envy of
the financial world is that they get so much help from the
federal government.
But there may be strings attached to that security, one
analyst is predicting that the big banks could actually get hit
with the bill in the unlikely event that Canada Mortgage and
Housing Corp (CMHC), which insures about $560 billion worth of
the country's mortgages, ever needs to be bailed out. ()
* Canada's banking regulator, Office of the Superintendent
of Financial Institutions (OSFC), told industry newsletter
Canadian Mortgage Trends that it is considering new rules that
would limit banks from issuing any mortgages at all with
amortizations of more than 25 years, in a move that could
further tighten mortgage rules. ()
* Eastern gas distributors are crying foul over service
changes proposed by TransCanada Corp to its
cross-country natural gas mainline that would limit shippers'
ability to renew delivery contracts, as the pipeline and power
giant looks to switch portions of the long-haul system to carry
oil. ()