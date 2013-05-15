May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* British Columbians voted overwhelmingly to send the Liberal Party back to power on Tuesday in one of the most dramatic political comebacks in recent Canadian history. The election was a stunning turnaround for Premier Christy Clark, although she was struggling Tuesday to hold her own seat in Vancouver-Point Grey. ()

* Canada will take the helm on Wednesday at a ministerial summit of the circumpolar, eight-nation Arctic Council, where Health Minister Leona Aglukkaq faces a clamour from southern nations seeking a greater role in the race to extract the Arctic's vast oil and mineral riches. China, India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore all want observer status at the council as climate change exposes Arctic resources and opens new, shorter shipping lanes. ()

* Ron Mock has completed his rise from the ashes of collapsed hedge fund firm Phoenix Research and Trading Corp, putting a controversial failure behind him to become the new chief executive of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Mock, 60, was named on Tuesday as the successor to Teachers Chief Executive Jim Leech, who is retiring at the end of the year. Mock is currently Teachers' senior vice-president of fixed income and hedge funds, heading the largest of the pension plan's six major asset management groups. ()

* Canada's Conservative government said on Tuesday it would boycott a United Nations disarmament conference chaired by Iran - currently targeted by sanctions over its rogue nuclear arms program - on the grounds that it makes a "mockery" of the effort against arms proliferation. It is the latest sign of a new boldness in Canada's stance against the Islamic Republic. ()

* Canada's oil sands and U.S. tight oil plays will contribute more than one third of new supplies to global markets between now and 2018, the International Energy Agency says. Production from northern Alberta's bitumen reserves, the world's No. 3 deposit, North Dakota's Bakken play and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas will provide 40 percent of new supplies in the next five years as global output surges by 8.4 million barrels a day, the Paris-based agency said Tuesday. ()

* Internet video provider Netflix is facing an onslaught of competing streaming services launched by Canadian media giants such as Bell, Videotron and Astral as they clamour to cash in on the increasingly popular platform. But Reed Hastings, chief executive of Los Gatos, California-based Netflix, is nonchalant about the market his company pioneered becoming increasingly crowded. ()