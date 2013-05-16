May 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The revelation that Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's top aide gave senator Mike Duffy more than $90,000 to
cover repayment of improper expense claims has dragged the Prime
Minister and his office into the controversy over senate
accountability.
The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, Mary
Dawson, said that her office will review PMO chief of staff
Nigel Wright's decision to bail out Duffy. ()
* Amnesty International has said that Canada is obstructing
efforts to compensate three men who suffered torture in Syria,
effectively ignoring a key recommendation from the United
Nations Committee against Torture. ()
Reports in the business section:
* VimpelCom Ltd is keeping its "options open" when
it comes to Canada's wireless market because it has yet to
clinch regulatory approval for its formal takeover of
Toronto-based Wind Mobile.
Although it has been nearly a year since the federal
government enacted changes to allow full foreign ownership of
small telecoms, Amsterdam-based VimpelCom is still waiting for
the green light from Canadian regulators on a pair of deals that
would solidify its control of Wind Mobile. ()
* Indian company H-Energy will build a $3 billion LNG plant
and export terminal in Melford, Nova Scotia, managing director
Darshan Hiranandani said on Wednesday adding that the facility
could be operational by 2020. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada has become the first NATO country to officially
designate the Taliban as a terrorist organization, the
government announced on Wednesday as it also sanctioned the
Haqqani network. ()
* A formal apology from premier Kathleen Wynne for the $585
million spent to cancel gas plants in Oakville and Mississauga
was called "too little, too late" by Ontario's opposition
parties.
After repeatedly rebuffing calls for an apology for the
Liberals' decisions to cancel the gas plants to save seats in
the 2011 election, Wynne finally went further than saying she
regrets the government didn't pick the right spots for the
energy projects. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Shares of Canada's three largest telecommunications
companies were down on Wednesday after a research report
predicted heightened regulatory risk in the wireless sector. ()
* Home Capital Group Inc, the largest non-bank
mortgage lender in Canada, said it sees no housing bubble in the
country. "Despite a softening housing market in Canada, we do
not believe there is a bubble," Chief Executive Gerald Soloway
said at the company's annual meeting in Toronto today. ()