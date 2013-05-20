May 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's chief of staff has resigned over his role in the C$90,000 ($87,600) bailout of former Conservative Senator Mike Duffy's expense account. Nigel Wright issued a statement Sunday morning to announce his resignation, which Harper has accepted. ()

* The federal government is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars advertising a program that does not yet exist. Prime-time ads began airing this week during NHL playoff games - currently the priciest advertising real estate on the dial - that tout a new Canada Jobs Grant for training workers. The trouble is, the freshly announced program is at present little more than a concept that has yet to be negotiated with provincial governments, and requires buy-in from employers as well. ()

Reports in the business section:

* PBF Energy Inc is making a big bet to bring Alberta crude by train to its refinery near Philadelphia. The company is already receiving 40,000 barrels per day of Alberta's oil sands bitumen by rail at its Delaware City refinery on the U.S. East Coast, and is working to double that capacity to 80,000 barrels each day. But the rail strategy of PBF and other energy players took a knock this week from Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who questioned the environmental impacts of crude by rail. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A group that includes some prominent Canadian actors, writers and politicians is calling on Prime Minister Stephen Harper to change the name of Victoria Day. Author Margaret Atwood, Green Party leader Elizabeth May and actor Gordon Pinsent are among those behind an online petition to rename the public holiday, which is celebrated on Monday, as "Victoria and First Peoples Day." ()

FINANCIAL POST

* In 2008, Ottawa took bold steps explicitly designed to shake up a wireless communications sector dominated by three big players, determined to give consumers more choice and a break on pricing. Five years later, competition may have has cropped up in some regions, but new entrants serving Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia are floundering and the federal government's strategy looks to have failed, leaving many wondering what went wrong and whether there's any hope for a viable fourth competitor in those markets. ()

* Canada's Competition Bureau is gearing up to launch a formal inquiry into the business practices of Google Inc's Canadian operations. Google was recently notified by the Competition Bureau of the watchdog organization's intentions to investigate the Silicon Valley giant's business in Canada. ()