June 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Broadcasting Corp is acknowledging that it mishandled the rebranding of its French-language services by creating the impression that it was getting rid of the name Radio-Canada. ()

* The resignation of an Alberta minister of Parliament from the Conservative caucus has left Prime Minister Stephen Harper facing another fire storm, raising new questions about transparency on spending in Ottawa and the role of his staff in steering government. ()

* The Okanagan wine producer who is giving up his seat for Premier Christy Clark to run in a by-election hopes the Liberal government sticks to its plan to improve liquor and alcohol laws. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A venture capital firm founded by Peter Thomson is teaming up with a New York private equity company to acquire Public Mobile, in a bet that the wireless startup can become a viable player in a crowded market. ()

* The new Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz likes to talk in metaphor, suggesting a new approach in communication. He likened the state of the global economy to "postwar reconstruction," a novel way of explaining why growth remains so lackluster nearly five years after the height of the financial crisis. ()

* Canadian airlines are pushing for new revenue streams from onboard wireless services, including Internet shopping, but questions remains about regulations and the technology infrastructure to support in-flight Wi-Fi in the country. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Only hours after Brent Rathgeber quit the Tory caucus, there were more people stuffed into the Minister of Parliament's small, Spartan constituency office than at any time previous. He was the center of the whirlwind, having defied the powerful Prime Minister's Office.

But Rathgeber did not blame Prime Minister Stephen Harper, a man he pointedly said he respects. ()

* Throwing more oil onto the blaze of controversy over transparency in Stephen Harper's government, the opposition Liberals in the Senate are asking that the auditor general do a "comprehensive audit" of the Prime Minister's Office. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Battling resistance to its Gateway pipeline on the West Coast, Enbridge Inc is tying the fortunes of the project to British Columbia's liquefied natural gas industry. ()

* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is revamping its Canadian manufacturing operations in Montreal as investors savor a tripling in the company's shares over the past year. ()

* Rather than compete with smartphones and tablets for the attention of wandering eyes, television broadcasters are increasingly trying to embrace these second screens, where the majority of conversations during popular broadcasts and live events are taking place. ()