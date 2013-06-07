June 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Broadcasting Corp is acknowledging that it
mishandled the rebranding of its French-language services by
creating the impression that it was getting rid of the name
Radio-Canada. ()
* The resignation of an Alberta minister of Parliament from
the Conservative caucus has left Prime Minister Stephen Harper
facing another fire storm, raising new questions about
transparency on spending in Ottawa and the role of his staff in
steering government. ()
* The Okanagan wine producer who is giving up his seat for
Premier Christy Clark to run in a by-election hopes the Liberal
government sticks to its plan to improve liquor and alcohol
laws. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A venture capital firm founded by Peter Thomson is teaming
up with a New York private equity company to acquire Public
Mobile, in a bet that the wireless startup can become a viable
player in a crowded market. ()
* The new Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz likes to
talk in metaphor, suggesting a new approach in communication. He
likened the state of the global economy to "postwar
reconstruction," a novel way of explaining why growth remains so
lackluster nearly five years after the height of the financial
crisis. ()
* Canadian airlines are pushing for new revenue streams from
onboard wireless services, including Internet shopping, but
questions remains about regulations and the technology
infrastructure to support in-flight Wi-Fi in the country. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Only hours after Brent Rathgeber quit the Tory caucus,
there were more people stuffed into the Minister of Parliament's
small, Spartan constituency office than at any time previous. He
was the center of the whirlwind, having defied the powerful
Prime Minister's Office.
But Rathgeber did not blame Prime Minister Stephen Harper, a
man he pointedly said he respects. ()
* Throwing more oil onto the blaze of controversy over
transparency in Stephen Harper's government, the opposition
Liberals in the Senate are asking that the auditor general do a
"comprehensive audit" of the Prime Minister's Office. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Battling resistance to its Gateway pipeline on the West
Coast, Enbridge Inc is tying the fortunes of the
project to British Columbia's liquefied natural gas industry. ()
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is revamping
its Canadian manufacturing operations in Montreal as investors
savor a tripling in the company's shares over the past year. ()
* Rather than compete with smartphones and tablets for the
attention of wandering eyes, television broadcasters are
increasingly trying to embrace these second screens, where the
majority of conversations during popular broadcasts and live
events are taking place. ()