June 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government is putting public-service unions on notice that sick days will be targeted in the next round of collective bargaining. Treasury Board President Tony Clement said the government wants to move away from the current rules, where workers can use up to 15 paid sick days and five family days a year, in addition to vacation time. ()

* Hubert Lacroix, the president of Radio-Canada and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, said the broadcaster shouldn't have changed its name to "Ici" so abruptly last week, dropping "Canada" from its public image and raising the ire of Canadians confused by the move away from a name that has served the broadcaster for decades. ()

* A 78-year-old woman dubbed the "Black Widow" for her criminal past with other men has admitted to slipping tranquilizers into her newlywed husband's coffee while they were on a honeymoon last year. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The finance ministers and central bankers who set the World Bank's agenda had just signed off on World Bank President Jim Yong Kim's request to set a deadline - 17 years from now, in 2030 - for the elimination of extreme poverty, defined loosely as subsistence on less than $1.25 a day. ()

* Japan's central bank ended a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with an upbeat assessment for the world's No. 3 economy and a pledge to persist with its aggressive monetary easing policies aimed at ending years of growth-sapping deflation. ()

* Canada's biggest city already tops the list for the most high-rises and skyscrapers under construction in North America. It was also Toronto's frothy condominium market that helped push Finance Minister Jim Flaherty into his fourth round of mortgage restrictions almost a year ago. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario's Opposition accuses Premier Kathleen Wynne of being complicit in the mass deletion of emails on canceled gas plants by senior Liberals in former premier Dalton McGuinty's office. ()

* Senior figures in the Conservative movement are warning that unless Stephen Harper moves his House Leader, Peter Van Loan, and the Government Whip, Gordon O'Connor, more MPs will follow the unlikely rebel, Brent Rathgeber, out of the caucus door. ()

* An open booze bar, impromptu golf games, and a live dance band don't add up to value for taxpayers' money, says a Toronto District School Board trustee who has openly criticized a recent three-day gathering of some 200 public school board trustees held at a posh Muskoka resort. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Air Canada says it is aiming to eliminate its multibillion-dollar pension solvency deficit by 2020 as part of a broader effort to cut costs ahead of a major international expansion. ()

* Canada's efforts to combat international tax evasion will be in the spotlight when Prime Minister Stephen Harper joins other world leaders next week at the G8 summit in Northern Ireland, with tax watchdogs worried Canada is already balking at some major reforms. ()

* Total SA is pressing its partner Suncor Energy to take a final investment decision on the Fort Hills project before the end of the year, according to its chairman.