June 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* New Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto wants ties with
Canada to be a priority in the country's foreign policy, rather
than the on-again, off-again interest of two countries
distracted by relations with the United States, Mexico's
ambassador says. ()
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is lashing out at
Russian President Vladimir Putin over his support for "thugs" in
Syria, a public sign of the divisions that have broken out
between Russia and the other G8 members over the future of the
Middle East country torn by civil war. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The proposed Northern Gateway pipeline project has spurred
a fierce national debate about whether heavy oil spilled in sea
water floats or sinks, how much disaster insurance pipeline
projects should carry and the economic rewards of shipping oil
sands bitumen across the ocean to foreign markets. ()
* The growing debt burdens of Ontario and Quebec look
alarmingly large compared to most other regional and local
governments around the world. But a report to be released Monday
by Moody's Investors Service argues that the two provinces'
unique fiscal and economic characteristics mean they can carry
heavy debt loads while still enjoying relatively high credit
ratings. ()
* Montreal's pharmaceutical industry has been hit hard by
lab closings and layoffs, but the Canadian CEO of French drug
giant Sanofi sees a possible cure. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Justin Trudeau, the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada,
is promising to compensate all groups that paid him hefty
speaking fees to participate in fundraising events since he
became an MP. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The International Monetary Fund sees the Federal Reserve
maintaining large monthly bond purchases until at least the end
of this year and urged the central bank to carefully manage its
exit plan to avoid disrupting financial markets. ()
* Yoga wear giant Lululemon Athletica Inc is on the
hunt for a new chief executive whose credentials include holding
a "headstand for at least 10 minutes", fluency in Sanskrit and
the ability to do "wheatgrass and tequila shots" on Fridays. ()