THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* New Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto wants ties with Canada to be a priority in the country's foreign policy, rather than the on-again, off-again interest of two countries distracted by relations with the United States, Mexico's ambassador says. ()

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is lashing out at Russian President Vladimir Putin over his support for "thugs" in Syria, a public sign of the divisions that have broken out between Russia and the other G8 members over the future of the Middle East country torn by civil war. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The proposed Northern Gateway pipeline project has spurred a fierce national debate about whether heavy oil spilled in sea water floats or sinks, how much disaster insurance pipeline projects should carry and the economic rewards of shipping oil sands bitumen across the ocean to foreign markets. ()

* The growing debt burdens of Ontario and Quebec look alarmingly large compared to most other regional and local governments around the world. But a report to be released Monday by Moody's Investors Service argues that the two provinces' unique fiscal and economic characteristics mean they can carry heavy debt loads while still enjoying relatively high credit ratings. ()

* Montreal's pharmaceutical industry has been hit hard by lab closings and layoffs, but the Canadian CEO of French drug giant Sanofi sees a possible cure. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Justin Trudeau, the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, is promising to compensate all groups that paid him hefty speaking fees to participate in fundraising events since he became an MP. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The International Monetary Fund sees the Federal Reserve maintaining large monthly bond purchases until at least the end of this year and urged the central bank to carefully manage its exit plan to avoid disrupting financial markets. ()

* Yoga wear giant Lululemon Athletica Inc is on the hunt for a new chief executive whose credentials include holding a "headstand for at least 10 minutes", fluency in Sanskrit and the ability to do "wheatgrass and tequila shots" on Fridays. ()