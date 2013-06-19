June 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Amid questions about the Prime Minister's Office, Senate spending, Justin Trudeau's work for charities and Thomas Mulcair's run-in with Mounties on Parliament Hill, MPs have agreed to adjourn the House of Commons. ()

* After offering to pay back charities and other organizations he gave speeches to, Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau doesn't appear to have many takers. Trudeau has come under fire from Conservatives who say he had no business accepting the money - from charities in particular. ()

* Canada's tourism sector is being hit hard by a foreign-service job action. Walkouts in Canadian embassies and consulates, and especially at those with busy visa operations, have created backlogs for tourist visas - and the threat of long delays has put off many tourists thinking of travelling to Canada. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Verizon Communications Inc confirmed on Tuesday that it is considering an entry into Canada's C$19 billion ($18.60 billion) wireless market in the wake of a report earlier this week by the Globe and Mail. ()

* U.S. President Barack Obama said in a television interview aired late Monday that Bernanke has served "longer than he wanted," the latest sign that the Fed chairman is poised to leave after an epic struggle to keep the U.S. economy out of depression. ()

* Scotia Capital Inc has admitted it failed to adequately supervise clients who were doing "high closing" trading manipulations to boost share prices at the end of trading days in 2009. The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, which is Canada's brokerage industry regulator, approved the settlement details at a hearing Tuesday, requiring Scotia Capital to pay C$150,000 in penalties and C$10,000 to cover IIROC's investigation costs. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper said Tuesday that it was inappropriate for Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau to take money from charities, but refused to address claims that his taxpayer-funded office distributed documents to the media about the story. An Ontario newspaper revealed that the Prime Minister's Office supplied it with documents purporting to show that three organizations that contracted Trudeau to speak at events in 2006 and 2007 ended up losing money. ()

* Canada's Parliamentary Poet Laureate, wondering aloud why the government never asks him to write poems, has inadvertently answered his own question. "I wish that my government had asked me to write poetry about immigration policy, about Idle No More, about Canada's complicity in the Middle East, the Enbridge pipeline," Fred Wah, a Saskatchewan-born poet now living in Vancouver, recently told an audience at an Edmonton literary festival. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Economists are recasting their forecasts upward for Canada and other countries after disappointing performances in 2012. Those turns of fortune hinge on a less crisis-challenged Europe and - critically - growing economic momentum in the United States. ()