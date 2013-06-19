June 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Amid questions about the Prime Minister's Office, Senate
spending, Justin Trudeau's work for charities and Thomas
Mulcair's run-in with Mounties on Parliament Hill, MPs have
agreed to adjourn the House of Commons. ()
* After offering to pay back charities and other
organizations he gave speeches to, Liberal Party leader Justin
Trudeau doesn't appear to have many takers. Trudeau has come
under fire from Conservatives who say he had no business
accepting the money - from charities in particular. ()
* Canada's tourism sector is being hit hard by a
foreign-service job action. Walkouts in Canadian embassies and
consulates, and especially at those with busy visa operations,
have created backlogs for tourist visas - and the threat of long
delays has put off many tourists thinking of travelling to
Canada. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Verizon Communications Inc confirmed on Tuesday
that it is considering an entry into Canada's C$19 billion
($18.60 billion) wireless market in the wake of a report earlier
this week by the Globe and Mail. ()
* U.S. President Barack Obama said in a television interview
aired late Monday that Bernanke has served "longer than he
wanted," the latest sign that the Fed chairman is poised to
leave after an epic struggle to keep the U.S. economy out of
depression. ()
* Scotia Capital Inc has admitted it failed to adequately
supervise clients who were doing "high closing" trading
manipulations to boost share prices at the end of trading days
in 2009. The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of
Canada, which is Canada's brokerage industry regulator, approved
the settlement details at a hearing Tuesday, requiring Scotia
Capital to pay C$150,000 in penalties and C$10,000 to cover
IIROC's investigation costs. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper said Tuesday
that it was inappropriate for Liberal Party leader Justin
Trudeau to take money from charities, but refused to address
claims that his taxpayer-funded office distributed documents to
the media about the story. An Ontario newspaper revealed that
the Prime Minister's Office supplied it with documents
purporting to show that three organizations that contracted
Trudeau to speak at events in 2006 and 2007 ended up losing
money. ()
* Canada's Parliamentary Poet Laureate, wondering aloud why
the government never asks him to write poems, has inadvertently
answered his own question. "I wish that my government had asked
me to write poetry about immigration policy, about Idle No More,
about Canada's complicity in the Middle East, the Enbridge
pipeline," Fred Wah, a Saskatchewan-born poet now living in
Vancouver, recently told an audience at an Edmonton literary
festival. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Economists are recasting their forecasts upward for Canada
and other countries after disappointing performances in 2012.
Those turns of fortune hinge on a less crisis-challenged Europe
and - critically - growing economic momentum in the United
States. ()