THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario's premier was embraced as the VIP of what's billed as Canada's largest gay pride parade, alongside a host of other political figures and colourful characters celebrating equality. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canada is headed for what could be a seventeenth-straight monthly trade deficit - the result of weak commodity prices and the sluggish global economy. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Millions of federal dollars earmarked for multiculturalism programming are going unspent, resulting in what the government calls responsible cuts to program budgets but what critics consider a sign of a worrisome shift. ()

* Support slipped for the Federal Liberals and surged for the Conservatives this month as new poll data shows Justin Trudeau's party would win a minority government if an election were held today. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* On the north side of Douglas Channel, a quick boat ride from the Haisla Nation's town site, an old log dumpsite covered by forest is awaiting transformation as the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export site on Canada's West Coast. ()

* Royal Bank of Canada is once again boosting some of its home mortgage rates effective Tuesday. RBC increased some of its mortgage rates earlier this month following a plunge in bond prices in May. ()