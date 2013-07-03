July 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* George Taylor was still basking in the memories of a
beautiful summer day's performance by his native dance troupe in
front of thousands of Canada Day celebrants outside the
legislature, when told of the alleged plot to explode pressure
cooker bombs during festivities. ()
* Soaring temperatures on Tuesday pushed Alberta's demand
for electricity beyond what it can deliver, so the power
regulator ordered some utility companies to use less, which
caused temporary rolling blackouts. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian pension plans continued their bounce back to
financial health in June, buoyed by a sharp spike in long-term
bond yields over the past two weeks. ()
* A proposed free-trade deal with Japan offers Canada the
potential of an early and quick trade win, with a much shorter
list of contentious issues than those dogging other
negotiations, trade experts and industry officials say. ()
* The slumping Canadian dollar is a shot in the arm for many
exporters, but those gains will be tempered by the hedging many
put in place to protect themselves during the loonie's long
stretch above par. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Economist Marcel Côté has never been shy to speak his mind
on matters of public policy, but until now his political
experience has been limited to backrooms in Ottawa and Quebec
City. ()
* Some homeowners are banding together in an attempt to name
and shame insurance companies that have rejected their claims
for sewer backup damage following recent floods. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian dollar briefly slid to its lowest level in
nearly two years Tuesday as the U.S. dollar gained traction on
confidence over the direction of bond yields and the broader
U.S. economy. ()
* BlackBerry's disappointing first-quarter results
on lower-than-anticipated BB10 shipments suggest the smartphone
maker needs to spend more cash to stimulate sales. ()