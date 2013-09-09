Sept 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* U.S. President Barack Obama's top aide pressed on Sunday the case for "targeted, limited consequential action" to degrade the capabilities of Syrian President Bashar Assad to carry out chemical weapons attacks as the White House mounted a major push to win support from a divided Congress and skeptical American public for a military strike. ()

* An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin won Moscow's mayoral election on Sunday, nearly complete results showed, but opposition leader Alexei Navalny's unexpectedly strong showing could alarm the Kremlin and fuel the country's flagging protest movement. ()

* Documents leaked by Edward Snowden indicate the National Security Agency spied on Brazil's state-run oil company, the private computer networks of Google Inc and a company that facilitates most of the world's international bank transfers, a Brazilian TV report says. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board is in advanced talks with a U.S. private equity partner, Ares Management LLC, to acquire Neiman Marcus Inc for about $6 billion, American news outlets reported on Sunday. ()

* BCE Inc is heading to court in its battle against Ottawa's strategy for attracting new wireless players, arguing that Canada's Industry Minister James Moore has no right to impose greater obligations on the company to help smaller rivals. ()

* Bombardier Inc executives are looking to the sky as they await a picture-perfect blue ceiling and winds of less than 10 knots an hour to clear the way for the takeoff of the new C Series. Already nine months behind its original schedule, the first flight of the new commercial aircraft could occur any day now that the aircraft maker ran some high-speed taxi tests on a Mirabel runway on Friday. However, the extended weather forecast for the Montreal area, which calls for storms and rain as of Tuesday, makes the day tricky to predict. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper offered to participate in joint efforts with the United States to cut greenhouse gas emissions to win approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, according to a person familiar with the matter. ()

* Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak says he has removed Peter Shurman from his position as finance critic. Hudak said on Sunday that he met with Shurman to discuss his accommodation expense claims. It was revealed last week that Shurman, a Toronto-area member, billed the maximum C$20,719 (about $20,000) last year after moving to Niagara-on-the-Lake. ()

* Merit pay and national licensing standards for public school teachers would curb the influence of "entrenched and powerful interest groups" and promote better teaching, says a new study on how to make Canadian teachers more effective. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The latest statistics for the Canadian exchange-traded-fund industry depict a more challenging backdrop than investors have become used to. August saw more than a quarter of all ETFs in Canada in redemption mode, according to ETFinsight's data. ()