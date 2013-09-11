Sept 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government is girding for a constitutional battle with the separatist Parti Québécois government, vowing to launch a Charter challenge of Quebec's plans to ban religious symbols in the province's civil service. ()

* As Rogers Communications Inc zeroes in on hiring a new leader, the company's media division is likely to feature prominently in any discussions with a would-be successor despite its relatively small place in the firm's empire. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Tensions between Rona Inc and its store owners are simmering over complaints from the merchants about their diminishing returns and the home-improvement retailer's weak performance. In a letter to Rona chief executive officer Robert Sawyer late last month, a group of Rona merchants expressed their growing frustration. ()

* Air Canada has emerged as one of the country's top performing stocks, rising by more than 50 per cent in the past five weeks, as investors bet on the airline's expansion plans and ability to reduce costs. The stock climbed 5.5 per cent on Tuesday and is up 12 per cent since the company announced last Thursday plans to refinance its long-term debt at a lower cost because of an improved financial position and reported a record August load factor. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne kicked off the fall session of the Ontario legislature Monday by warning she'll call an election if the Opposition keeps preventing any bills from being passed. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian and Ontario governments have entered into an agreement to sell 30 million General Motors shares worth roughly C$1.1 billion. The deal with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets in an unregistered block trade reduces Canada's stake by 21 percent. ()