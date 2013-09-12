Sept 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Parti Québécois is pushing the private sector to adopt
its proposed charter of values as a model to create a more
secular workplace. The charter, which would regulate
religious-based clothing for public employees, has been met with
mixed reactions, including concerns in the private sector that
it sends a negative signal to would-be immigrants. ()
* Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday
against a U.S. strike on Syria, saying such action risked
escalating the conflict beyond that country and unleashing
terrorist attacks. Writing in the New York Times, Putin said
there were "few champions of democracy" in the 2-1/2-year-old
civil war in Syria, "but there are more than enough Qaeda
fighters and extremists of all types battling the government."
()
* An armored car guard who gunned down four crewmates on the
job has been handed the toughest sentence in Canada since the
country's last execution, but it is not enough for some family
members of his victims. An Edmonton judge agreed on Wednesday to
a plea deal that gives 22-year-old Travis Baumgartner a life
sentence with no chance of parole for 40 years. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd is stepping up its
lobbying efforts in Ottawa in a bid to smooth regulatory hurdles
if the company can find a foreign buyer for its struggling
business. The Waterloo, Ontario-based smartphone maker recently
added the Investment Canada Act to its discussion topics with
government officials under the lobbying registry, which
previously included a number of topics ranging from intellectual
property legislation to tax policy, law enforcement and other
subjects. ()
* Alberta natural gas prices, already under pressure after
recent changes to pipeline transport rates, have weakened
against a backdrop of mild weather and bulging inventories, a
potential hit on the province's finances even as oil markets
look brighter. ()
* Bombardier Inc's rail division continues to
expand its signaling business by winning its first major
contract in the Eastern European country of Azerbaijan. The
Berlin-based division of the train and plane maker is part of a
consortium awarded a $288 million contract to supply signaling
equipment for a 503-kilometre line to Azerbaijan Railways.
NATIONAL POST
* It could be called a storm in a coffee cup, but New
Brunswick's Green Party leader wants Quebec-style sign
legislation requiring all businesses to post signs in French as
well as English. David Coon was spurred into action after
Seattle, Washington-based Starbucks Corp opened a
coffee shop in the city and provided customers with menus in
English only. ()
* The wrangling over transit in Scarborough shows no sign of
abating, with Mayor Rob Ford disputing whether the city should
pay for any subway cost overruns, and the Toronto Transit
Commission chairwoman delivering her strongest rebuke yet of the
route favored by the province. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's largest oil company has added its voice to those
playing down the importance of Keystone XL, as the U.S.
government weighs approval of the contentious pipeline. "The
belief is that the industry will get access to markets" with or
without the pipeline, Suncor Energy Inc chief executive
Steve Williams said on Wednesday. ()
* Irving Oil Co could be facing some hefty fines after it
was determined the crude oil involved in the Lac-Mégantic
disaster had been improperly labeled. The Transportation Safety
Board said on Wednesday its investigation into the July 6
Lac-Mégantic derailment, in which 47 people died, determined the
oil contained in the railcars was mislabeled and more flammable
than previously thought. ()
* Low interest rates are helping to boost property markets
across the globe and Canada is no exception, says a new report
from the Bank of Nova Scotia. However, future gains in Canada
are no guarantee, the report from economist Adrienne Warren
says. ()