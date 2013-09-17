Sept 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Quebec Liberal Party has confirmed anti-corruption
investigators raided party headquarters this summer while the
province's attention was riveted on a succession of resignations
and arrests of big-city mayors. ()
* As many as two Coast Guard icebreakers may be dispatched
to the site of a deadly helicopter crash in the remote western
Arctic to hunt for answers hundreds of meters below the surface
of the Northwest Passage. The Canadian government is still
reviewing options before green-lighting a trip but advance
planning is already under way that could send the Amundsen and
Henry Larsen to the spot, about 670 kilometers west of Resolute,
Nunavut, where three died on Sept. 9 in a tragedy that has
shaken Arctic researchers. ()
* Wind Mobile plans to participate in the auction of
Canadian wireless spectrum, making it the first new-entrant
carrier to confirm its intentions to bid. Chief Executive
Anthony Lacavera gave that confirmation on Monday, ending
speculation about whether the startup carrier would compete in
the auction of the 700-megahertz frequency. Carriers face a
Tuesday deadline to file their applications and put down a 5
percent deposit to secure a place in the auction. ()
* Betting that consumers are willing to pay for instant
gratification, Canada Post is teaming up with Wal-Mart Canada
Corp, Best Buy Canada Ltd, and Indigo Books & Music Inc in the
first major Canadian rollout of same-day online shopping. ()
* With the maiden flight of the C Series, Bombardier Inc
has officially ascended into commercial airspace
ferociously guarded by industry giants Airbus SAS and Boeing Co
. About 2,700 employees and 300 Bombardier guests cheered
loudly as the plane took off from a Mirabel runway for a
2-1/2-hour flight over the Lower Laurentians. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's prime minister, Stephen Harper, spoke out against
Quebec's controversial proposed Charter of Values on Monday,
saying he doesn't expect the current proposal to pass the
province's legislature, but said the federal government will
"take whatever action is necessary" if it does. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The Aeroplan credit card business is one of the crown
jewels of Canadian banking, and Toronto-Dominion Bank
could have had the whole thing to itself, but chief executive Ed
Clark said that at the end of the day it was smarter to split
the prize with rival Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
"In a sense, we get the best of both worlds," Clark said in a
telephone interview on Monday. ()