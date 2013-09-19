Sept 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Police have formally identified the bus driver killed in a tragic crash in Ottawa as 45-year-old Dave Woodard. Woodard was among the six people killed on Wednesday morning when the double-decker bus he was driving drove through a railway crossing and struck a VIA Rail train. ()

* A decade of healthcare reforms heralded as a "fix for a generation" has yielded disappointing results and deluded Canadians into thinking their system of care is better than it really is, a report says. The report, to be released on Thursday, is the latest from the Health Council of Canada, an oversight panel created to monitor the progress of health accords introduced in 2003 and 2004. ()

* Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has attracted a high-profile retired general to bulk up his military and foreign-affairs credentials, boosting his ability to attack the Conservatives on what is considered to be one of their strong suits. Trudeau has brought in retired lieutenant-general Andrew Leslie - best known for advocating massive cuts at National Defence headquarters in 2011 - as the co-chair of a new group of advisers on international affairs. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The launch of what could be the last new phone released by BlackBerry Ltd as a public company has been overshadowed by a looming round of layoffs at the once-leading technology giant. BlackBerry announced a new flagship smartphone - the Z30 - and a new version of its BlackBerry 10 operating system on Wednesday. But it is also quietly cutting various parts of its work force, as it tries to slash costs and make itself more appealing to possible bidders for all or parts of the company. ()

* Canada's Industry Minister, James Moore, escalated the war of words against major telecoms companies, saying their "Fair for Canada" advertising campaign this summer was motivated solely by their fear of competition from Verizon Communications Inc. ()

* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is painting a brighter picture for the Canadian economy while tossing aside concerns over a housing bubble. Canada is on its "way home" to more natural economic growth as central banks prepare to reverse nearly six years of low-interest rate fuel, he said on Wednesday. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Acceding to growing calls for him to step aside, Adrian Dix, the man once pegged as British Columbia's premier in waiting, announced on Wednesday that he would resign as leader of the BC New Democratic Party. "It has become clear to me that the best interests of our party mean I need to step aside for a new leader, who can lead us to victory in 2017," he told a news conference in downtown Vancouver. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen is considering its own liquefied natural gas project on the West Coast, leveraging its 30,000 acres of shale gas deposits in northeast British Columbia and parent company CNOOC Ltd's considerable expertise in the transportation of natural gas. "It is quite possible," said Kevin Reinhart, chief executive at Nexen, which was bought by China's CNOOC for C$15.1 billion in February. ()

* New rules proposed in the United States on Wednesday will compel companies to disclose how their chief executive's pay compares to that of the average worker, a development that is likely to bring the controversial debate about the measurement of pay gaps and performance to Canada. ()