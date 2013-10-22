Oct 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Prime Minister's Office intervened directly in the Senate expense affair, pressing Prince Edward Island Senator Mike Duffy into a plan to repay past expense claims and instructing him on what he should say to the media, Duffy's lawyer says. ()

* A split has emerged in Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government over a fundamental principle: the rules governing the potential breakup of Canada. The Conservatives' senior Quebec minister has declared in two media interviews that a 50-percent-plus-one vote for separation is enough for a province to secede. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A U.S. unit of Montreal-based CGI Group Inc, a global technology services giant with annual revenue of $10 billion, is the main contractor behind the problem-plagued, Web-based insurance exchange that plays a key role in the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. ()

* Canadian food giant Maple Leaf Foods Inc is facing a potential breakup as it puts its $1.6-billion bakery unit up for sale, at the same time as potential suitors target its meat division. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Hospitals and clinics should resist patient requests to be treated by doctors of a particular race, religion or sex, a top medical group is telling its members, highlighting a touchy yet reportedly common healthcare phenomenon. ()

* The West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, British Columbia, recently posted signs on its doors telling visitors to stop bringing flowers for friends and family. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada will relax rules on foreign investment for the United States, Mexico and 12 other countries as a result of its free trade pact with the European Union. ()

* Sales of new homes in the Toronto housing market appear to be rebounding but activity in the country's largest market has a long way to go to match 2012 levels. ()