THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Prime Minister's Office intervened directly in the
Senate expense affair, pressing Prince Edward Island Senator
Mike Duffy into a plan to repay past expense claims and
instructing him on what he should say to the media, Duffy's
lawyer says. ()
* A split has emerged in Prime Minister Stephen Harper's
government over a fundamental principle: the rules governing the
potential breakup of Canada. The Conservatives' senior Quebec
minister has declared in two media interviews that a
50-percent-plus-one vote for separation is enough for a province
to secede. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A U.S. unit of Montreal-based CGI Group Inc, a
global technology services giant with annual revenue of $10
billion, is the main contractor behind the problem-plagued,
Web-based insurance exchange that plays a key role in the
Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. ()
* Canadian food giant Maple Leaf Foods Inc is
facing a potential breakup as it puts its $1.6-billion bakery
unit up for sale, at the same time as potential suitors target
its meat division. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Hospitals and clinics should resist patient requests to be
treated by doctors of a particular race, religion or sex, a top
medical group is telling its members, highlighting a touchy yet
reportedly common healthcare phenomenon. ()
* The West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, British
Columbia, recently posted signs on its doors telling visitors to
stop bringing flowers for friends and family. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada will relax rules on foreign investment for the
United States, Mexico and 12 other countries as a result of its
free trade pact with the European Union. ()
* Sales of new homes in the Toronto housing market appear to
be rebounding but activity in the country's largest market has a
long way to go to match 2012 levels. ()