Oct 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prince Edward Island Senator Mike Duffy broke his silence in a lengthy speech to the Senate, saying Prime Minister Stephen Harper ordered him to repay questionable housing expenses during a private meeting the two had with Harper's former chief of staff Nigel Wright last February. ()

* Petronas, the Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company and one of the biggest investors in Western Canada's energy boom, is facing accusations of violating a United Nations arms embargo by providing fuel to military aircraft that attack civilians in war-torn Darfur. ()

* Last year's federal deficit came in nearly $7 billion lower than the Conservative government projected just a few months ago. News that the 2012-13 deficit was $18.9 billion rather than the $25.9 billion Ottawa projected in its March budget shows the government is on track to balance the books before the next federal election. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Sobeys Inc has agreed to sell 23 supermarkets in Western Canada to get the green light from the federal Competition Bureau for its $5.8-billion takeover of Safeway Canada Inc. ()

* Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, Canada's largest drugstore chain, is teaming with flash-sale fashion website Beyond the Rack to give Shoppers loyalty cardholders the chance to rack up more rewards. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government released a contentious plan on Tuesday to reform education for First Nations children that one cabinet minister says will be "transformational," but that aboriginal leaders worry could be a setback for their languages and culture. Late Tuesday, Aboriginal Affairs Minister Bernard Valcourt's department quietly posted online a draft of the First Nation Education Act. ()

* The intrinsic values of Canadians are unique in the world and can only be understood by those who have spent sufficient time in the country, a Federal Court judge has ruled in a decision on residency requirements for naturalized citizens. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Telecoms company BCE Inc's plan to track its customers' every move for marketing purposes has prompted public complaints and an investigation by Canada's privacy regulator. ()

* Canadian National Railway Co delivered blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, driven by its growing crude-by-rail business. ()