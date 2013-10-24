Oct 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* John Sculley, the former Apple Inc chief executive who famously clashed with Steve Jobs, is exploring a bid for beleaguered BlackBerry Ltd with Canadian partners, sources have told The Globe and Mail. ()

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper went on the offensive in the Senate expense-claims scandal, trying to diminish the impact of Senator Mike Duffy's allegations that the Prime Minister's Office threatened him with expulsion from the Red Chamber if he didn't repay questionable claims. ()

* Telus Corp is buying urban-focused wireless upstart Public Mobile for an undisclosed price, eliminating an independent player that had struggled to attract a critical mass of customers. ()

* Montreal-based CGI Group Inc is hitting back against critics that have blamed it for the glitch-ridden release of the website at the heart of U.S. healthcare reform, arguing the Canadian company is not the "quarterback" that bears the overall responsibility for the failures. ()

* The chief of the Irish Coast Guard is expressing frustration with Canadian authorities for their February decision to send a derelict, rat-infested "biohazard" bobbing toward the Emerald Isle. ()

* The Progressive Conservatives are trying to force Ontario's governing Liberal Party to pay back $950 million for canceling two gas plants prior to the 2011 election. ()

* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz changed the direction of Canadian central banking on Wednesday, back to what it once was - an international bellwether of cautious common sense focused on inflation. ()

