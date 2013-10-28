Oct 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's surprisingly strong real estate market is leading to heightened scrutiny of the data used to assess sales. The numbers are getting more attention amid debate about just how inflated the market may be. ()

* Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak is pledging to cut back the province's transit-building plans, and would cancel a raft of suburban light rail transits in favor of extending Toronto's subway system. ()

Reports in the business section:

* China's state-owned companies are still keen to invest in Canada's energy sector, but worry about the slow pace of infrastructure development to connect Western oil and gas producers with Asian markets, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said. ()

* Enbridge Inc has given closing arguments in support of the reversal project for its Line 9 oil pipeline between Ontario and Quebec, and in a show of how rancorous the regulatory proceedings became, it was forced to do so in writing. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Senate expenses scandal took another turn on Sunday when top Conservatives in the upper chamber said they would consider backing away from a motion to suspend three controversial senators, a move that prompted the Prime Minister's Office to reaffirm its support for the proposed sanctions. ()

* The surprising revelation last week that Ottawa is almost $7 billion ahead of schedule for eliminating the deficit is attracting the scrutiny of the budget watchdog. The No. 2 man in the Parliamentary Budget Office says officials have asked the finance department for clarification. ()