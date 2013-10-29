Oct 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Senator Mike Duffy says staff in the office of Prime Minister Stephen Harper arranged for a Conservative Party lawyer to cover his legal fees - a payment that was in addition to the cheque for C$90,000 that Harper's former chief of staff wrote to foot the bill for Duffy's improperly claimed expenses. ()

* The world's first Bitcoin ATM goes live on Tuesday - and it will be installed inside a downtown Vancouver coffee shop. Mitchell Demeter, co-founder of the Vancouver-based store Bitcoiniacs, is the man behind the automated teller machine's arrival. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Private-sector economists are pressing Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty to keep a closer eye on Canada's housing market in light of persistently low interest rates. ()

* The head of Canada's wireless lobby group, Bernard Lord, says unneeded regulation and a lack of available spectrum is jeopardizing the country's status as a place with the fastest networks in the world. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Another increase in median wait times for medical treatment despite fast-growing public healthcare spending means Canada should look abroad for alternative ways of delivering universal healthcare with private options, say the authors of a new report. ()

* A 71-year-old Iranian-born man with a legally altered name faces three criminal charges in connection with an alleged attempt to bring explosive material onto an airplane. He was charged on Monday over the incident, which paralyzed Montreal's main airport on Sunday for several hours and caused a neighborhood to be shut down for a police search. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian government has no plans for now to clamp down on the housing market even though prices are rising again, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday, but he pledged to investigate whether the price uptick looks to be more than temporary. ()

* Canada's oil and gas industry is "losing the war" against anti-hydrocarbon activism as the balance of power tilts in favor of project opponents, says the head of Quebec's Oil and Gas Association. ()