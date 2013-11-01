Nov 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A new environmental study into Taseko Mines Ltd's billion-dollar New Prosperity mine proposal in British Columbia says it would pose "several significant adverse environmental effects." ()

* Singing superstar Shania Twain and the late Saskatchewan curler Sandra Schmirler are among the notable Canadians who will be celebrated with postage stamps in 2014. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Barrick Gold Corp is moving aggressively to slash costs and deal with a debt hangover, halting construction at its expensive Pascua Lama mine and raising billions in one of Canada's biggest stock sales. ()

* Some of the world's largest energy companies have unleashed a torrent of oil sands spending, despite industry concerns about access to export markets, soaring costs and volatile Canadian heavy crude prices. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair announced on Thursday that investigators have found a video of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford that allegedly depicts him smoking a crack pipe and charged his friend with extortion, leading a defiant mayor to insist he has "no reason to resign." ()

* If there were any doubts about the oil sands industry's resolve to expand amid growing protests, escalating costs and volatile oil prices, they were put to rest Thursday by mega announcements by Canadian and global oil companies that they are pushing forward with a new generation of projects. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Two years after losing out on a bid to buy rival Prime Restaurants, Cara Operations has reached a deal with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd to merge the two food service giants. ()

* The Toronto stock market ended October trading sharply lower Thursday, amid major announcements from the oilpatch, earnings disappointments and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's next move. ()