Dec 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada Post will push for deeper concessions from its 60,000-plus workers as it scrambles to fix a badly underfunded pension plan, Chief Executive Deepak Chopra said. ()

* Justice Minister Peter MacKay is fighting back against an emerging judicial revolt, accusing judges of showing contempt for the law by refusing to apply a mandatory financial penalty to convicted criminals. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Asia will be the prized customer for crude oil in Kinder Morgan Canada Inc's plans to nearly triple its Trans Mountain pipeline capacity from Edmonton to the West Coast. ()

* Canada's Competition Bureau has filed a legal motion against Google Inc, alleging that the company is abusing its dominant position in online search, joining U.S. and European anti-trust authorities in challenging the practices of the web giant. ()

* Canada's housing market is on track to close out 2013 on a stronger note than last year, defying the expectations of economists just a few months ago. ()

NATIONAL POST

* After spending eight years and $20 million in a quixotic bid to fix up a bargain-basement Soviet car ferry, M/V Nonia, once derided as the "rust bucket from Estonia," the government of Newfoundland and Labrador has given up, selling it for scrap for just $76,000. ()

* Canadian scientists announced their discovery of a new carnivorous species of dinosaur on Monday. The dinosaur, called Acheroraptor Temertyorum, was a close cousin of the Velociraptor, they said. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Ottawa says it will review decisions by Canada's National Energy Board to award natural gas export permits to several energy majors in a move that introduces a new measure of political scrutiny to the regulatory process. ()

* Norway's Statoil ASA is weighing new expansions in Alberta's oil sands against the price tag of developing a trove of newly discovered crude on Canada's East Coast as it grapples with a global run-up in development costs, the chief executive of its Canadian arm said. ()

* The Canadian oil sands sector is set to revive its rivalry with resurgent Mexican heavy crude production in the next few years as the southern country pushes through reforms and starts attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment in its energy sector. ()