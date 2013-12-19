Dec 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada Post's top executive says ending home delivery and
shifting millions of Canadians to community mailboxes offers at
least one unintended upside - more exercise for seniors. ()
* Quebec Liberal leader Philippe Couillard is proposing
"concrete actions" against religious fundamentalists and
extremists, saying "they are not welcome in Quebec." ()
Reports in the business section:
* China Investment Corp has no plans to close its
Toronto office, people close to the fund said, despite reports
the giant investment fund is considering moving its North
American headquarters to New York. ()
* The federal government has quietly closed a loophole that
had allowed Pizza Pizza Ltd and other restaurant chains to
import growing quantities of low-cost U.S. mozzarella, skirting
the high tariff wall that shields Canada's dairy industry. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday that it hired two
more senior executives who previously worked with its new Chief
Executive John Chen, bolstering a newly assembled team charged
with putting the stumbling smartphone maker back in stride. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Ontario Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and
18-month prison sentence handed to a refugee judge, Stevan
Ellis, who was caught on videotape offering to approve a
25-year-old South Korean woman's asylum claim if she became his
girlfriend. ()
* Toronto politicians took a key step on Wednesday toward
building the city's first gay-focused sports and recreation
center. Only two members of council - Mayor Rob Ford and
Councillor James Pasternak - voted against the proposed
development by the 519 Church Street Community Center, expected
to cost about $100 million, one-third of which would be funded
by the three levels of government. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Megan Vickell is a new brand of condominium owner that
people predicting a market crash may have forgotten to factor
in. A report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
shows women are a growing powerhouse in the Canadian condominium
market. Among people who live alone, women made up 65 percent of
owner occupants in 2011. ()
* While Canada's telecommunications regulator ramps up its
investigation into domestic roaming rates, the federal
government said on Wednesday that it too was planning measures
to crack down on practices it said were impeding competition in
the cellphone industry. ()
* Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, will hold
an organization vote at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc
early in 2014, President Jerry Dias said on Wednesday.
The unionization drive at the Japanese automaker for more
than 7,000 employees in Canada has become the priority for the
recently amalgamated Unifor. ()