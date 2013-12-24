Dec 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto city councillors are divided over whether Mayor
Rob Ford should have called a state of emergency in the wake of
downed power lines, freezing temperatures and hundreds of
thousands of people without hydro in their homes following
Sunday's ice storm. In an emergency, Ford would have to
relinquish his mayoral duties to Deputy Mayor Norm Kelly as per
a council decision that recently stripped Ford of some of his
powers. However, the decision on whether to call a state of
emergency remains Ford's under the law. ()
* Within three hours of the Joint Review Panel giving
conditional approval for Enbridge Inc's proposed
Northern Gateway pipeline, the Lake Babine First Nation
threatened to proceed with the lawsuit it has been preparing for
months. The aboriginal community, based around the Babine Lake
in British Columbia, has already retained one of the top
aboriginal law experts in Canada. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian insurers are grappling with the prospect of
financial damage from yet another severe storm, capping off a
brutal year that raised serious questions about how the industry
will deal with the costs of climate change. ()
* Imperial Oil Ltd told regulators the estimated
cost of its long-delayed Mackenzie Valley Project has surged
more than 40 percent to at least C$20 billion ($19 billion)
since its last tally almost seven years ago, and that it has no
idea when North American gas markets might turn around to rescue
the project from limbo. ()
* OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of the
Ontario Municipal Employment Retirement System, has agreed to
sell Maxxam Analytics International Corp to French company
Bureau Veritas SA in a deal valued at about C$650 million
including assumed debt. Maxxam Analytics operates a network of
laboratories across Canada that serve the energy, environmental,
food and DNA industries ()
* Shares in Reitmans Canada Ltd rose 6.9 percent
on Monday, following an announcement by Toronto-based Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd that it now owns 13.8 percent of
Reitmans' Class A shares. Fairfax, which is led by Prem Watsa,
is now the second largest investor in the retailer behind a
group of Reitmans' directors and senior officers. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A paltry 9 percent of Canadian adults, fewer than one in
10, meet the criteria for "ideal" cardiovascular health, says a
new study based on nearly half a million Canadians. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The massive ice storm that has caused havoc in Toronto
just days before Christmas, leaving hundreds of thousands
without power and snarling public transit, is also expected to
have a "negative impact" on the crucial holiday shopping season,
prompting some retailers to stay open later and give people more
time to get those last-minute gifts. ()
* The Bank of Canada announced Monday that deputy governor
John Murray will step down on April 30. Murray, who has been a
deputy governor since in January 2008, has overseen the central
bank's analysis of domestic and international economic
developments. ()