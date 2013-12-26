Dec 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Mike Lazaridis has cashed in shares of BlackBerry Ltd
, making $26 million in the process, as he
lessens his stake in the smartphone company he helped create. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it reached a
non-binding agreement with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic
that could pave the way for joint ownership of Kumtor, the
country's flagship gold mine. ()
* Torq Energy Logistics, an affiliate of privately held Torq
Transloading Inc, said on Tuesday that private equity firm KKR &
Co has agreed to invest C$250 million ($235.3 million)
to fund Torq's capital program and acquisition strategy. ()
* Massive protests and court challenges based on native
rights are likely after a National Energy Board decision that
gave conditional approval to Enbridge Inc's Northern
Gateway pipeline, say First Nations, environmental groups and
others opposed to the project. ()
NATIONAL POST
* In the six months after the Senate determined his primary
residence was in Ottawa, Senator Mike Duffy claimed expenses of
more than C$23,000 for travel to and from the province he
represents in the red chamber. ()