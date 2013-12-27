Dec 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Toronto Hydro Corp is rejecting the idea of burying power lines to avoid a repeat of widespread electricity outages triggered by an ice storm this week, saying the approach is too expensive and would leave the grid vulnerable to other problems. ()

* The search for a 22-year-old British backpacker who went missing in Vancouver on Nov. 25 has resumed. North Shore Rescue says crews have gone out on a helicopter above North Vancouver's Grouse Mountain and Lynn Headwater to capture some air photos and search for Tom Billings' whereabouts. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Investors in the Empire State Building have filed a lawsuit accusing the real estate magnates who took it public of short-changing them $300 million by refusing to sell the iconic skyscraper at a premium price. Peter Malkin and his son Anthony had put the landmark building and 17 other properties into Empire State Realty Trust Inc and took it public in October. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Five days after a major ice storm crippled energy grids across Eastern Canada, less than 50,000 people remained without power in Toronto on Boxing Day as work crews began arduous, door-to-door repairs. ()

* Fearing it may lose sensitive information on First Nations peoples, the Department of Aboriginal Affairs decided earlier this year to ban the use of USB keys to transport data, then realized instituting the new rule without an alternate plan was doomed to fail. ()

* More than 100 High River residents could have their properties seized for reduced compensation if they refuse an offer from the Alberta province to buy their flood-hit land. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Sizable Boxing Day lineups outside big chain stores across the country on Thursday suggest online shopping has yet to kill the Door Crasher special. Despite some online Boxing Week sales that began on Christmas eve, shoppers lined up in the early morning darkness for the doors to open at 6 a.m. at stores such as Future Shop and Target Corp. ()