THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto Hydro Corp is rejecting the idea of
burying power lines to avoid a repeat of widespread electricity
outages triggered by an ice storm this week, saying the approach
is too expensive and would leave the grid vulnerable to other
problems. ()
* The search for a 22-year-old British backpacker who went
missing in Vancouver on Nov. 25 has resumed. North Shore Rescue
says crews have gone out on a helicopter above North Vancouver's
Grouse Mountain and Lynn Headwater to capture some air photos
and search for Tom Billings' whereabouts. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Investors in the Empire State Building have filed a
lawsuit accusing the real estate magnates who took it public of
short-changing them $300 million by refusing to sell the iconic
skyscraper at a premium price. Peter Malkin and his son Anthony
had put the landmark building and 17 other properties into
Empire State Realty Trust Inc and took it public in
October. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Five days after a major ice storm crippled energy grids
across Eastern Canada, less than 50,000 people remained without
power in Toronto on Boxing Day as work crews began arduous,
door-to-door repairs. ()
* Fearing it may lose sensitive information on First Nations
peoples, the Department of Aboriginal Affairs decided earlier
this year to ban the use of USB keys to transport data, then
realized instituting the new rule without an alternate plan was
doomed to fail. ()
* More than 100 High River residents could have their
properties seized for reduced compensation if they refuse an
offer from the Alberta province to buy their flood-hit land. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Sizable Boxing Day lineups outside big chain stores
across the country on Thursday suggest online shopping has yet
to kill the Door Crasher special. Despite some online Boxing
Week sales that began on Christmas eve, shoppers lined up in the
early morning darkness for the doors to open at 6 a.m. at stores
such as Future Shop and Target Corp. ()