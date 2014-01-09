Jan 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The December ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of Toronto residents without power cost the city about C$106 million ($98 million), according to a report from the city staff. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A fiery derailment in New Brunswick on Tuesday night was the third time a crude-laden train caught fire in recent weeks in Canada. Three of the tank cars that derailed were loaded at a terminal in southwestern Manitoba, Canadian National Railway Co said. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Vivian Bercovici, appointed Canada's new ambassador to Israel on Wednesday, is a lawyer and outspoken commentator on Middle East issues who has criticized Palestinian leaders for their "intransigence" and "ideological commitment" to Israel's destruction. ()

* Canada's two most-read medical journals contain up to five times as much pharmaceutical advertising as major journals in other countries, according to a study that urged the publications - the Canadian Medical Association Journal and Canadian Family Physician - to avoid drug-company promotion entirely. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Western Canada Select, a key Canadian oil blend, is trading at its highest level in five months as export jams clear, new refinery demand comes online and frigid weather contributes to production snafus in northern Alberta. This is adding to optimism that more profitable days are ahead for Canada's oil industry. ()

* A group of prominent Quebecers is urging the Parti Québécois government to move ahead with oil development as concern builds over the province's financial predicament. The "Manifesto to benefit collectively from our oil" comes at a time when economists at the Royal Bank of Canada warn that Quebec's economy may be entering a period of slow growth, challenged by deteriorating working-age population numbers and the highest debt-to-GDP ratio of all the provinces. ()