THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The December ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of
Toronto residents without power cost the city about C$106
million ($98 million), according to a report from the city
staff. ()
* A fiery derailment in New Brunswick on Tuesday night was
the third time a crude-laden train caught fire in recent weeks
in Canada. Three of the tank cars that derailed were loaded at a
terminal in southwestern Manitoba, Canadian National Railway Co
said. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Vivian Bercovici, appointed Canada's new ambassador to
Israel on Wednesday, is a lawyer and outspoken commentator on
Middle East issues who has criticized Palestinian leaders for
their "intransigence" and "ideological commitment" to Israel's
destruction. ()
* Canada's two most-read medical journals contain up to five
times as much pharmaceutical advertising as major journals in
other countries, according to a study that urged the
publications - the Canadian Medical Association Journal and
Canadian Family Physician - to avoid drug-company promotion
entirely. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Western Canada Select, a key Canadian oil blend, is
trading at its highest level in five months as export jams
clear, new refinery demand comes online and frigid weather
contributes to production snafus in northern Alberta. This is
adding to optimism that more profitable days are ahead for
Canada's oil industry. ()
* A group of prominent Quebecers is urging the Parti
Québécois government to move ahead with oil development as
concern builds over the province's financial predicament. The
"Manifesto to benefit collectively from our oil" comes at a time
when economists at the Royal Bank of Canada warn that
Quebec's economy may be entering a period of slow growth,
challenged by deteriorating working-age population numbers and
the highest debt-to-GDP ratio of all the provinces. ()