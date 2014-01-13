Jan 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Thousands of Nova Scotia Power Inc customers were in the dark Sunday after high winds and heavy rain battered the region. More than 20,000 customers were without power Sunday morning - mostly in the Halifax area - although that number had dropped to around 1,100 by early afternoon, the utility said. Spokeswoman Neera Ritcey said crews were replacing a utility pole that caught fire. ()

* Singer-songwriter Neil Young spoke out strongly against the federal government's role in the industrial development of Northern Alberta oil sands. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Industry Minister James Moore said on Friday that the auction of the 2500 megahertz frequency would take place on April 14, 2015, stressing the licenses would come with strict rules to support competition and potentially lower prices for consumers, especially those in rural areas. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Photos of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford posing with other bargoers at Muzik nightclub drew dozens of comments on Instagram and Twitter. Ford publicly vowed to stop drinking alcohol late last year as the crack video scandal engulfing his office hit a fever pitch - and none of the photos of the mayor posted online suggested he had broken the vow.()

FINANCIAL POST

* Target Corp revealed growing pains at its Canadian operations will drag down fourth-quarter results by more than it initially anticipated. ()