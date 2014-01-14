Jan 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A special meeting in which the Toronto city council voted unanimously to ask for C$114 million ($105 million) in ice storm funding from the provincial and federal governments descended into a shouting match, with councillors bickering over who was in charge at city hall after the storm. Councillor Karen Stintz, who intends to run against Toronto Mayor Rob Ford this year, took aim at him for not creating a clear chain of leadership after the storm. ()

* Health Minister Deb Matthews announced that five hospitals in Southern Ontario will permanently close their doors and be replaced with a new acute-care center as part of a massive overhaul of the troubled Niagara Health System. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Chrysler Group LLC began discussions with the federal and Ontario governments to seek financial assistance for an investment of more than $1 billion to retool a plant in Windsor for a new generation of minivans. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Round doorknobs are joining incandescent lightbulbs as outdated technology that Canadian governments are seeking to eradicate - in one case for their carbon footprint, in the other for the obstacle they pose to the disabled. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Wind Mobile is withdrawing from bidding in Canada's spectrum auction after failing to secure financial backing to participate from its owner VimpelCom Ltd. ()

* Canada's two national newspapers, The Globe and Mail and Postmedia Network Canada Corp's National Post, told staff about job cuts on Monday. Postmedia also said it would shut down operations at a Calgary call center this spring and outsource the work of selling classified ads for its newspaper chain to U.S.-based Media Sales Plus Inc. ()