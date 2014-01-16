Jan 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Kinross Gold Corp, dogged by protests and
controversy after dismissing nearly 300 workers at its
Mauritania gold mine, insisted that the layoffs will help
safeguard its future at one of its highest-cost operations. ()
* Ottawa and the provinces are inching toward a deal on the
Canada Job Grant as provincial labor ministers plan to talk on
Friday about the latest offer from the federal government. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Sears Canada Inc, controlled by Sears Holdings
Corp, is cutting another 1,628 jobs after having
reduced its workforce last year by almost the same number as the
retailer tries to bolster its struggling operations. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's ambassador to the United States has raised the
prospect of retaliation against "discriminatory" Buy American
provisions that are included in a new spending bill in Congress.
()
* A teenager who was allowed to fly after trying to get a
pipe bomb through security at Edmonton International Airport
refused when the screeners tried to give the device back to him,
the Edmonton Journal reported. Transport Minister Lisa Raitt
slammed officials with the Canadian Air Transport Security
Authority after it was learned that they allowed Skylar Murphy
to board his flight and didn't call the RCMP until four days
later. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's Privacy Commissioner says search engine giant
Google Inc violated Canadian privacy statutes by using
the sensitive information of Canadians' in order to target users
with health-related advertisements. ()