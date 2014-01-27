UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* More than a million people across Canada worked for minimum wages or less last year, the fourth year in a row that number has been above the one million mark, according to Statistics Canada data. Since 2000, their numbers have nearly doubled. ()
* Worried Canadian pork producers are stepping up measures to fend off a potentially devastating virus that has cut a deadly swath across the United States and is showing its first signs of life across the border. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Cash offers have been skyrocketing, as much as seven-fold, for holdout Nebraska landowners who are willing to sign quickly to allow the Keystone XL pipeline onto their property. ()
NATIONAL POST
* As the world outside sought to identify who or what is to blame for the fire that claimed the lives of 32 nursing-home residents, people of the village took refuge in their 158-year-old church Sunday for a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion. ()
* A California company is claiming a world first with a Canadian-invented product that pumps contaminated hospital rooms full of antiseptic vapour, theoretically reaching every nook and cranny and letting no bacteria live. The product is a possible solution for "terminal clean," the exhaustive disinfection of a hospital room tainted by drug-resistant superbugs or other dangerous microbes. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* A weak January doesn't necessarily mean tech stocks are bound to underperform this year, and analysts and fund managers think they are well positioned to benefit from a rebounding global economy. But following a year of outsized returns, valuations, a perennial concern in the tech sector, have once again become a source of worry. ()
* A majority of Canadian investors don't realize how damaging rising interest rates can be to their retirement portfolios, a new poll from CIBC Asset Management has found. ()
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
BERLIN, March 15 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he expects interest rates to rise in the medium term which would play into budget planning.
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months on Wednesday, encouraged by strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is finally rising to its target.