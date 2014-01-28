Jan 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Police across Canada have been searching the workplaces and homes of prostitutes to find victims of human trafficking. But some sex workers say the initiative, which comes a month after the Supreme Court struck down Canada's major prostitution laws, is simply an intimidation tactic meant to harass members of their profession in the absence of the ability to lay charges. ()

* At 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 27, two Russian cosmonauts drifted out of the International Space Station orbiting Earth for a space walk to install two high-tech cameras owned by a Canadian startup. The cameras cost $17 million and are capable of beaming down images and high-definition video from the Russian part of the ISS to UrtheCast, a small Vancouver company that struck a deal with the Russian space agency. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Two high-ranking Bombardier Commercial Aircraft vice-presidents have departed in a major shakeup in the company's sales network amid slow sales of the new C Series plane and other aircraft. Raphael Haddad, vice-president of sales for the Middle East and Africa, and Steve Aliment, vice-president of sales for Europe, have left the company. ()

* Just when Air Canada has put its threatening pension deficit behind it, the sudden fall of the Canadian dollar has thrown the airline another curve ball. ()

NATIONAL POST

* British Columbia's top court has upheld a decision to revoke almost a decade of medicare coverage for an immigrant couple, confirming in a rare judgment that provinces have every right to deny health funding to people who spend too much time living abroad. ()

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper expressed concern Monday that Ukraine is backsliding toward its communist past under the Soviet Union, a clear dig at Russia as it prepares to host next month's Winter Olympics. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* BCE Inc is under fire again for its collection and use of wireless customers' data for marketing purposes as two public interest groups have now filed a complaint with Canada's telecom regulator over the practice. ()