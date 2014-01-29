Jan 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A national Muslim organization is demanding Prime Minister
Stephen Harper publish a retraction and apology on his
government website for a chief spokesman's comments that the
group says linked it to terrorists. The National Council of
Canadian Muslims, which is now challenging Harper to prove this
allegation, has filed a notice of libel saying it intends to sue
Harper and Prime Minister's Office director of communications
Jason MacDonald for comments made earlier this month. ()
* Toronto homeowners should expect taxes to rise between
2.23 percent and 2.75 percent, say several city councillors
involved in eleventh-hour negotiations to find the 23 votes
needed to pass a 2014 budget this week. The final tax hike will
be higher than the 1.75 percent recommended by the city's
executive committee, most councillors agree. ()
* Mobilicity is assessing two "serious" takeover offers as
part of its sales process, with Telus Corp and Quebecor
Inc emerging as the leading bidders for the struggling
wireless carrier. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd has launched a new feature that it
can boast even the latest iPhones don't have, FM radio. A new
version of the BlackBerry 10 operating system, which the
Waterloo, Ontario-based company says includes hundreds of
enhancements and new features, started being rolled out on
Tuesday by mobile carriers in Canada. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario's lowest paid workers will get a raise this year
when the $10.25 an hour minimum wage is hiked for the first time
in four years, government sources said on Monday. A special
advisory panel set up to look at ways of adjusting the minimum
wage will recommend it be tied to the inflation rate, and that
businesses get four months warning of any increases, said
various sources. ()
* Veterans Affairs Minister Julian Fantino appeared to add
insult to injury late on Tuesday in firmly rejecting the pleas
of ex-soldiers to halt the impending closure of eight of the
department's regional offices. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian airline stocks nosedived on Tuesday on fears the
rapid decline in the loonie would undercut the earnings of Air
Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. The Canadian
dollar fell below 90 cents against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as
worries about emerging market economies continued. ()
* The chief executive of Osisko Mining Corp thinks
the hostile bid for his company is not only bad for his
shareholders, but negative for other investors in the gold
mining space. Speaking at the TD Securities Mining Conference in
Toronto, Sean Roosen said if offers as low as Goldcorp Inc's
$2.6-billion hostile bid become acceptable in the sector,
then it is hard to see how portfolio managers can make money
investing in emerging growth stories like Osisko. ()