THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The head of Canada's foreign-intelligence
electronic-eavesdropping agency, John Forster, has for the first
time defended the government's secret surveillance programs that
collect telecommunications "metadata," calling it fundamental
for the Canadian government to pick out foreign terrorists and
other targets. (link.reuters.com/fyx56v)
* Health authorities have stepped up a fight against a
drug-resistant family of bacteria that has spread among a small
number of patients in one unit at Royal Columbian Hospital in
New Westminster. The Fraser Health Authority officially declared
an outbreak on Monday, isolating patients in the ward and
requiring medical staff to be gowned and gloved. (link.reuters.com/gyx56v)

* A new study by the University of Toronto's environmental
chemistry research group has suggested that the environmental
health risks of oilsands operations in Alberta's Athabasca
region have probably been underestimated. (link.reuters.com/jyx56v)
NATIONAL POST
* Gary Giroux, the lead detective investigating allegations
of criminal activity involving Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, says the
case is still "very active." Giroux said he has been commanded
to "take the investigation any direction it goes involving
criminality in the mayor or the mayor's office." (link.reuters.com/nyx56v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian home prices are overvalued by 10 percent
according to two new reports issued by Toronto-Dominion Bank and
the International Monetary Fund on Monday. (link.reuters.com/ryx56v)
