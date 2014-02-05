Feb 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Conservative government is overhauling the rules that
govern how Canadians vote and run for office by cracking down on
rogue robocalls that have embarrassed the Tories and increasing
by 25 percent the maximum allowable contributions to parties. ()
* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has laid criminal
charges as part of its probe into senators' expenses, ensuring
the controversy over the conduct of Canada's unappointed
legislators will continue for months to come. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd,
Canada's two largest airlines, are raising fares to make up for
a lower Canadian dollar, in one of the first tangible signs that
a falling currency is adding costs to business. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Canadian venture is racing
to add more low-cost items, especially fresh produce and meat,
to even more outlets. In the process, the company is stealing
business from incumbents, forcing them to lower their costs. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A Tunisian scientist awaiting trial for allegedly plotting
a terrorist attack on a passenger train near Toronto lashed out
at the Canadian government in an interview, accusing it of
"colonizing" Afghanistan. Chiheb Esseghaier did not directly
admit he had conspired to derail the train but neither did he
deny it. ()
* The Manitoba Teachers' Society says Ottawa should appoint
a third-party manager to address chronic financial problems at
the Sandy Bay reserve, where teachers say their paycheques have
bounced, retirees can't get access to their pensions and those
who are ill can't get disability benefits. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Suncor Energy Inc is tapping U.S. Gulf Coast
crudes and bringing more oil to its Montreal refinery by rail as
it waits for pipelines to connect Eastern Canada with Western
Canadian oil fields. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd should be cash flow positive by the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 and spending may end up below
previously announced plans, CIBC World Markets analyst Todd
Coupland said after meeting with the company's CFO, James Yersh.