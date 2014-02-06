Feb 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ottawa will start routinely sharing vast amounts of
financial data about Americans living in Canada with U.S. tax
authorities. Canada and the United States signed an agreement on
Wednesday that paves the way for full implementation of a
controversial U.S. crackdown on offshore tax evasion in 2015. ()
* Mayor Rob Ford will not attend World Pride in Toronto
because he has not gone to a Pride parade yet and he is "not
going to change the way I am," he said at the first mayoral
debate of the 2014 campaign. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Ontario is seeking to vastly expand its proposed pension
plan, aiming to create a new nationwide retirement savings
system. The province announced plans to set up its own pension
late last year, after Ottawa rebuffed an attempt to expand the
Canada Pension Plan. Now, Ontario is asking the rest of the
country to join it, which would effectively produce a second
national pension plan, alongside CPP, albeit one controlled
jointly by the provinces and territories. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Supreme Court of Canada decision that struck down
parts of Canada's prostitution laws, but suspended its judgment
for a year to let Ottawa come up with a new legislative
umbrella, has left the country with a myriad of approaches to
prostitution. Several provinces, in fact, have not yet figured
what their approach will be, leaving local authorities to figure
it out as they go. ()
* Winter blasted Southern Ontario Wednesday, as two massive
weather-related collisions, collectively involving almost 200
vehicles, crippled Highway 401 between Toronto and Cornwall. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian banks will soon begin collecting detailed
citizenship and residency information about their clients, some
of which will make its way through the Canada Revenue Agency to
authorities in the United States as that country cracks down on
tax cheats. ()
* Partners of law firm Heenan Blaikie LLP, a Canadian legal
powerhouse which has for years been a favourite place for
retired prime ministers, premiers and cabinet ministers to spend
their post-political days, have decided to wind up the firm. ()