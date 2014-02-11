Feb 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A new strain of computer malware infecting payment card terminals in restaurant and gas station has compromised nearly 700 credit cards in Canada, a computer security firm says.

* The Conservative government is scrapping Canada's decades-old immigrant investor program in the 2014 budget, ending a path to citizenship that has been criticized for allowing foreigners to buy their way into this country without generating sufficient long-term benefit.

* A wide array of manufacturing groups and companies is urging the federal government to reach a free-trade agreement with South Korea, warning that Canada is being beaten by rivals in the race to do business with the fast-growing country.

* Toyota Motor Corp has just announced it would close its manufacturing plant in Melbourne, Australia, ending more than five decades of building cars in the country. On the heels of similar decisions by Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, it means by 2017 Australia will no longer have an automobile manufacturing industry.

* Canada's first Green member of a provincial legislature has shaken up the British Columbia anti-pipeline sector after expressing what appeared to be tacit support for a $25 billion refinery that would be built at the western edge of the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline.

* Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper remains relatively unperturbed about the drawn-out Keystone XL pipeline review, maintaining its approval is "inevitable." As far as he is concerned, history and economics carry far more weight in Canada-United States relations than whoever happens to occupy the White House at a given moment.

* The Haisla First Nation is urging Ottawa to delay a decision on Enbridge Inc's $7.9-billion Northern Gateway pipeline, warning that a hasty approval "would be illegal" in the absence of "meaningful" consultation with aboriginal groups.