THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Chrysler Group LLC is seeking a contribution of at least $700 million from the federal and Ontario governments in high-stakes negotiations about the future of its Canadian operations. ()

* The Conservative government is inflaming a federal-provincial turf war over jobs with a 2014 budget that expands Ottawa's training role, launching new programs aimed at getting Canadians into apprenticeships and skilled trades. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Under pressure from an activist shareholder, Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said on Tuesday that it would slash capital spending, forgo a planned expansion at a key Canadian mine and shut another mine in Canada, cutting about 500 jobs. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty set the table in Tuesday's budget for a watershed round of collective bargaining in 2014 with plans to save at least $7.4 billion over six years by reducing the benefits of former and current public servants to bring compensation costs closer to those of the private sector. ()

* The badly-needed new equipment on the Canadian military's shopping list may end up becoming a wish list over the next three years after Tuesday's federal budget pushed $3.1 billion in planned capital spending into the future. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Ottawa is giving automakers a $500-million boost, as car companies such as Chrysler Group LLC push for bigger incentives from both federal and provincial governments to continue with production facilities in Canada. ()