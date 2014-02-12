Feb 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Chrysler Group LLC is seeking a contribution of at least
$700 million from the federal and Ontario governments in
high-stakes negotiations about the future of its Canadian
operations. ()
* The Conservative government is inflaming a
federal-provincial turf war over jobs with a 2014 budget that
expands Ottawa's training role, launching new programs aimed at
getting Canadians into apprenticeships and skilled trades. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Under pressure from an activist shareholder, Cliffs
Natural Resources Inc said on Tuesday that it would
slash capital spending, forgo a planned expansion at a key
Canadian mine and shut another mine in Canada, cutting about 500
jobs. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty set the table in
Tuesday's budget for a watershed round of collective bargaining
in 2014 with plans to save at least $7.4 billion over six years
by reducing the benefits of former and current public servants
to bring compensation costs closer to those of the private
sector. ()
* The badly-needed new equipment on the Canadian military's
shopping list may end up becoming a wish list over the next
three years after Tuesday's federal budget pushed $3.1 billion
in planned capital spending into the future. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Ottawa is giving automakers a $500-million boost, as car
companies such as Chrysler Group LLC push for bigger incentives
from both federal and provincial governments to continue with
production facilities in Canada. ()